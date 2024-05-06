April 2024 - Read about the firm's most exciting recent litigation and arbitration victories in our Litigation Wrap for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

CTA Ruled Unconstitutional

Terence Healy, Tom Lee and Shahzeb Lari represented the National Small Business Association in its successful constitutional challenge to the Corporate Transparency Act.

Arbitration Award Confirmed for Deutsche Telekom

Jim Boykin and Malik Havalic successfully represented German telecommunications provider Deutsche Telekom in an action to confirm an arbitration award against India arising out of India's breach of its 1995 bilateral investment treaty with Germany.

Victories in SKAT Litigation

In February, Marc Weinstein, Bill Maguire, Neil Oxford, Dustin Smith, Greg Farrell and John McGoey secured important rulings for SKAT, the Danish tax agency, in a pair of decisions handed down by Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Ukrainian Gasoline Companies Continue Arbitration Against Russia in U.S. Court

A group of Ukrainian gasoline companies, represented by John Townsend and Jim Boykin, pushed back against Russia's attempt to toss their claims in D.C. federal court, as part of a series of arbitrations over gas stations and other assets the Russian government seized as part of its 2014 invasion of Crimea.

Representation of a New Player in the Credit Market

Derek Adler, Robb Patryk and Carl Mills defended UK-based Corinthia Global Management, a new player in the $1.7 trillion private credit space, in a lawsuit arising from its hiring of members of the private credit team at rival Barings LLC.

Edward Tyler Nahem Dispute Over Ownership of Alexander Calder Sculpture

Dan Weiner and Sébastien Bonnard are advising New York art gallery owner Edward Tyler Nahem in a dispute over ownership of the multimillion-dollar Alexander Calder sculpture "Mobile de Bretagne," which Nahem purchased in 2017 from French art dealer Elisabeth Royer-Grimblat.

Jonny Shipes Dispute in Sale of Cinematic Music Group

Dan Weiner, Gerold Niggemann and Sabrina Silverberg advised music entrepreneur and producer Jonathan Shapiro, aka Jonny Shipes, in a dispute arising from the sale of Cinematic Music Group, his label and management company, to Interscope Geffen A&M in an eight-figure deal. In tandem with this, the firm represented Shipes in forming and funding his new full-service entertainment company, GoodTalk.

Defense of Deutsche Bahn

Chris Kiplok, Erin Diers and Derek Adler, working closely with German law firm Hengeler Mueller, are advising and representing the U.S. subsidiary of Germany's state-owned railway company, Deutsche Bahn, on potential liabilities arising from former subsidiaries that distributed asbestos and talc products.

Asylum for Afghan Family that Fled ISIS and Taliban

A team including Kevin Carroll, Amina Hassan, Neil Oxford, Dustin Smith and Fara Tabatabai won asylum for a family of eight who fled Afghanistan to escape death threats from members of ISIS and the Taliban.

