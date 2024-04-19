ARTICLE

United States: The Art Of Trial: On Trial With The Honorable Loretta A. Preska Of The U.S. District Court For The Southern District Of New York (Podcast)

In this episode of On Trial, host Christopher DeGennaro sits down with Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska of the Southern District of New York. Appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1992, Judge Preska has served as a trial judge in the nation's premier federal trial court for more than 30 years. Judge Preska served as chief judge from 2009 to 2016, and took senior status in 2017. In addition to talking about her interesting path to the law, Judge Preska explains why trial is an art, and shares some interesting and instructive experiences from the bench. Judge Preska agrees with earlier guests on the most important part of trial, the opening statement, and that trial lawyers should convey absolute credibility and sincerity. Judge Preska also offers some invaluable advice to trial lawyers, especially young trial lawyers: engage with the jury, address the weaknesses in your case head on, always be formal in court, help the judge, be kind and courteous, and pick and choose your battles.

