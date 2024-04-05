Seyfarth proudly announced the annual installment of our Commercial Litigation Outlook and Webinar Series, featuring insights about litigation issues and trends to expect in 2024 from our nationally recognized team. The Trade Secrets practice group is pleased to present its 2024 outlook piece, "Guarding Secrets: Navigating the Shifting Landscape of Restrictive Covenants in 2024," available here, along with a webinar focusing on the content and what to expect this year.

We invite you to join us on Thursday, April 11th for the second installment of the Commercial Litigation Outlook series, titled "Navigating Legal Minefields: Insights on Restrictive Covenants, eDiscovery, and Privacy Compliance." Mark your calendars for this insightful session, where our panel will dissect the ever-evolving world of non-competes and trade secrets. Here's a sneak peek at what we'll cover:

Delve into the proposed FTC rule and the NLRB's stance, analyzing their potential impacts and the legal challenges they may face. State Initiatives: Uncover the latest legislative developments from states like California, Minnesota, and New York, examining how these changes could impact employers nationwide.

Gain insights into recent court decisions regarding non-competes and confidentiality provisions, and understand their implications for businesses. Regulatory Enforcement Surrounding Privacy Laws: Learn about the rising regulatory enforcement and litigation surrounding data privacy laws, including the impact of consumer awareness and state legislation on businesses.

Discover the latest developments in privacy litigation, including the surge in lawsuits related to website beacons, biometric data, and AI processing. Gain insights on compliance frameworks and preemptive risk assessments to mitigate litigation threats. Advancements and Risks in eDiscovery Tools: Learn about the latest advancements in GenAI eDiscovery tools, including document summarization, subjective coding determinations, and GenAI syntax and querying. Understand the challenges and considerations of adopting GenAI in litigation, including defensible use of technology and negotiating discovery protocols.

hear about the potential of Generative AI in eDiscovery workflows to streamline your business, increase productivity, and reduce inefficiencies amidst rising regulatory enforcement and litigation surrounding data privacy laws. Moderator:

Rebecca Woods, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw

Speakers:

Dawn Mertineit, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw

James Yu, Senior Counsel, Seyfarth Shaw

Jason Priebe, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw

Matthew Christoff, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw

Whether you're an in-house counsel, business owner, or legal professional, this webinar promises valuable insights to navigate the evolving legal landscape.

