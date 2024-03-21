Philadelphia, Pa. (January 26, 2024) - Philadelphia Partner Gregory Hurchalla recently prevailed at trial in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in a dispute between a nursing home and a patient who received services at the facility. The trial occurred in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In this matter, the plaintiff sought damages against the client nursing home with regard to fees he paid to which he felt the nursing home was not entitled. After multiple witnesses were called by each side, the court found in favor of the nursing home and rendered a verdict in its favor, refusing to award the plaintiff damages.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.