Since 2020, Proskauer has acted as pro bono legal counsel representing an inmate in the Illinois Department of Corrections ("IDOC") in connection with his Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment claims in the District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Plaintiff brought the action against several defendants for their failure to provide appropriate care for his serious medical needs.

After nearly three years of litigation and following the Court's denial of a motion for summary judgment, Proskauer secured a settlement for our client. The Court thanked the Proskauer team for its service, noting that the attorneys on the matter "do the profession and Proskauer Rose proud."

The Proskauer team includes partner Steven Pearlman, senior counsel Edna Guerrasio, associates Godfre Blackman and Shanice Smith-Banks, and paralegal Sara Gothard.

Proskauer Secures Settlement in Prisoner Rights Litigation

