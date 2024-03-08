- Appellate Courts and Procedures Have Received Increasing Public Attention – Several factors, including strong public interest in U.S. Supreme Court cases and issues, the proliferation of press coverage of appellate cases, and numerous podcasts that focus on appellate court procedures and decisions, have heightened the public profiles of appellate courts at all levels of the state and federal systems.
- Appellate Oral Arguments Take Center Stage – The focus on the importance of oral arguments in appellate cases has increased exponentially, due in part to live streaming of arguments in state and federal courts.
- Clients Focus on Appellate Attorneys Doing Appellate Work – As appellate cases have received increasing public attention, clients are seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the appellate process and the specific legal skills that are needed to effectively navigate that process. This has resulted in clients more often hiring appellate attorneys for appeals, rather than attorneys with more general legal skills.
- Continued Demand for Appellate Attorneys Experienced in Specific Forums – Clients understand the importance of being represented in appellate courts by appellate lawyers who have experience in the forums in which cases are in litigation.
- Politicization of the Judicial Appointment and Election Processes– Keen public interest in the judicial appointment and election processes, and the intersection of those processes with partisan issues, has engendered more attention in the media.
