ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Otis Felder (Partner-Los Angeles, CA) participated as a judge in the National Appellate Advocacy Competition (NAAC) in Los Angeles, February 15–17, 2024, at the United States District Court for the Central District of California. The competition raised issues concerning "snap removal" along with federal preemption of intellectual property and protection of internet service providers under section 230.

Otis also will judge in the upcoming events:

The Williams Institute will host the premier national moot court competition dedicated exclusively to sexual orientation and gender identity law at UCLA Law School. Competitors write an appellate brief on a current legal topic and argue the case before a panel of judges. This year's problem will address whether a policy requiring transgender students to attend sex-segregated human sexuality classes based on their sex assigned at birth violates Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The 31st Annual Judge John R. Brown Admiralty Moot Court Competition in Seattle, Washington, where 32 teams from around the country will brief and argue whether section 30509 prohibits vessel owners from using liability waivers (an issue Otis briefed before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals).

Otis lectures on advocacy at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.