United States:
Appellate Practice Group Roundtable: Do's And Don'ts Of Oral Argument
26 February 2024
Littler Mendelson
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Avery Bennett and Emily A. McNee report on the Litigation
Section's Appellate Practice Committee's panel of appellate
judges, who covered best practices in appellate oral advocacy,
including advice on being an effective oral advocate.
American Bar Association
View (Subscription
required.)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States
Asia-Pacific Litigation Update - January 2024
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
In BHP Group Ltd v Impiombato & Anor [2022] HCA 33, the Australian High Court unanimously held that foreign residents can participate as group members in Australian Class Actions.
Class Actions Comparative Guide
Higgs & Johnson
Class Actions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Bahamas, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries