Managing Member Bob Bodian was quoted in American Lawyer's Litigation Daily providing his analysis on how the last two years of intense deal work has led to a recent dry spell in M&A and capital markets activity, creating a "fertile ground" for litigation.

Bob said, "Inflation pressures, recessionary pressures-there's more disruption in the market. Deals that were going to happen that don't happen sometimes create litigation, or deals that do happen, but don't turn out to be anything like people thought they were going to look like, tend to create litigation."

SOURCE - American Lawyer's Litigation Daily

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.