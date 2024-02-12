Legendary Trailblazers

When Putnam County Judge Diana LaViolette passed away, the same month as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, we lost a pioneering woman in the law. The two-term circuit court judge, among other things, designed a family court facilitation project that provides alternative dispute resolution for low-income families. This was an innovative model emulated by other counties and even other states—a legacy that impacts generations of families in west central Indiana.

The legal profession, in Indiana and across the country, has come a long way since LaViolette first started practicing law in 1980, but there is still a way to go. Witness the session at the recent Indianapolis-hosted annual conference of the National Association of Women Judges—"About Damn Time: Women Leading Complex Cases"—or the recent ABA Commission on the Profession and National Native American Bar Association report "Excluded & Alone: Examining the Experiences of Native American Women in the Law and a Path Towards Equity."

As Jill Norgren notes in Rebels at the Bar: The Fascinating, Forgotten Stories of America's First Women Lawyers,1 women with "radical ambition" strove to be admitted to law schools and to practice law at the turn of the 20th century when in most states women did not have the right to vote. "[...M]en controlled the profession's knowledge base, credentialing, client referral system, and networking." The "sisters in law" were refused law school and bar admissions, as well as jobs, for patronizing reasons. When Lockwood applied for admission to law school, her applications were denied on the grounds that her presence would be too distracting to the young men in the law school. Although Lockwood was eventually granted admission to the Supreme Court Bar, she was initially denied admission, and a newspaper headline read "The Chief Justice squelched the fair applicant." From Lockwood to LaViolette, innovative and brave lawyers are still paving the way for women in the profession. For a book celebrating this sisterhood, see Linda Hirshman's Sisters in Law: How Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Went to the Supreme Court and Changed the World.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke about women and the law at the U.S. Supreme Court Fellows' annual dinner in 2008, in part because it was the first cohort of Supreme Court Fellows that was all women. She told the crowd that she admired the courage of Lockwood, the first woman to be admitted to the Supreme Court bar. Lockwood was an "individual[] of impressive intelligence who demonstrated that women can hold their own as advocates for justice," and she "used wit, ingenuity, and sheer force of will to unsettle society's conceptions of women as weak in body and mind."2 Justice Ginsburg called Lockwood a "woman of sense and steel."3 That is also an apt description of LaViolette and many other women lawyers. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer not only because of her position on the U.S. Supreme Court but also because she was responsible for legal strategies that established women's rights in many areas (see, e.g., Conversations with RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Life, Love, Liberty and Law by Jeffrey Rosen or the movie "On the Basis of Sex").

The Indiana Supreme Court now has its first female Chief Justice, Hon. Loretta Rush, with roots in west central Indiana like LaViolette. Justice Rush has related the story that, when she was giving a speech to schoolchildren, a little girl asked her if she wanted to be a supreme court justice when she was her age. Chief Justice Rush said that she couldn't have imagined it because there weren't any women justices in Indiana at the time. "You need to see it to believe that you can be it."4

New Trailblazers

Writing an article for the ABA Commission on Women in the Profession's magazine Perspectives is a great way to learn more and get involved. Trailblazers abound in the Indiana State Bar Association's Women in the Law Committee. Learn about the 19th Amendment from Indiana's women judges and read "Women appellate judges widen the road for future judiciary." Or you can check out the Parity Podcast by Hoosier co-hosts Deborah Pollack-Milgate and Cathy Nestrick, as well as their insightful Parity Prescription ("Stop Trying to Change Women; Create Diverse Teams; Recognize Unconscious Bias; Intentionally Include; Partner with Men as Allies; Talk about the Issues").

