Partner Daniel Weiss was appointed to represent a teenager who was implicated in a lawsuit between her parents and her school district. The parents alleged that the youth's teacher had proselytized to their child, causing her to leave her family's religion. In fact, the youth had previously left her family's religion and she did not want to participate in the lawsuit.

Daniel supervised Associate Brandon Polick, who represented the teenager in district court and during her multi-party deposition. Given the volatile nature of the case, the court process was extremely upsetting for the youth. Brandon successfully negotiated limits for the deposition and defended the youth during the deposition, thereby protecting our client from the worst of the litigation process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.