The Daily Business Review recently published an article written by Member Esteban Morales addressing the growing trend of litigation under the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act (FCCPA) concerning billing-related emails sent outside regular business hours. Esteban advises companies facing FCCPA class actions to consider obtaining customer consent, using arbitration clauses, and examining plaintiff standing based on statutory arguments.

Esteban noted, "The FCCPA should not be taken lightly. It provides for statutory damages, allows a plaintiff to recover court costs, and allows for the recovery of attorney's fees."

Daily Business Review

