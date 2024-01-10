Litigation Practice Chair Scott Ford's recent triumph in an Appeals Court case representing Pamela Birkenfeld has been spotlighted by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The Appeals Court ruled that a disinherited son's classification as an 'interested person' under the Massachusetts Uniform Probate Code does not grant him the standing to contest his stepmother's appointment as a personal representative for his father's estate.

Ford said, "Both common law and the MUPC recognize that the circumstances of each case must be considered in the determination of a petitioner's claim of interest. Here, that point is particularly important, given that [Bradley] has waged an unsuccessful three-year, three-court litigation campaign against [Pamela] in an effort to harass her and cause her to spend legal fees unnecessarily."

SOURCE

Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

