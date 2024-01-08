self

The eighth episode of Seventh Circuit Roundup examines two cases dealing with important federal procedural statutes.

First, In Re Venequip reviewed the requirements for a party in a dispute obtaining discovery in federal court under 28 USC 1782(a). In Venequip, the Seventh Circuit examined the requirements for obtaining discovery for an international suit and reviewed the role played by forum selection and choice of law clauses in that analysis.

Second, the Court in Sudholt v. Country Mutual Insurance Co. considered whether a class action should be remanded under the internal affairs exception of the Class Action Fairness Act in a case where all parties except one were nondiverse. Sudholt examined the role of the internal affairs exception in these circumstances, particularly where the sole diverse defendant was a fiduciary.

