Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze asked the trial court to hide from public view subpoena language quoting a sexual text message she allegedly sent. Distorting the court record would violate federal and Ohio constitutional law, the plaintiff's brief argues.

CLEVELAND, OH — Today, Georgeanna "Georgia" Semary, the plaintiff in a civil-liability-for-criminal-acts retaliation and intimidation case against Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze, filed a legal brief opposing Celebrezze's effort to hide from public view the language of a sexual-invitation text message that evidence in the case suggests she sent receiver Mark Dottore. Dottore is a receiver that Celebrezze has serially appointed to oversee the assets of divorcing couples' cases.

