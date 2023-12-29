In the annual review of Katten's pro bono activity and volunteerism, we explored both the wide array of legal services provided and the wide range of relationships built. As Director of Pro Bono Services Jonathan Baum said, "Our pro bono work expands our circle beyond the fellow attorneys, large corporations and wealthy individuals typically associated with a major law firm."

In the pages of this year's Pro Bono Annual Review, we have stories about our ever-widening circle, from young mothers fleeing violence and seeking asylum and shepherding the mergers of community health organizations to helping to eliminate an entire Special Immigrant Juvenile Status case backlog in Charlotte and hosting numerous legal clinics to provide direct representation for those most in need of high-quality legal services.

Read "Taking a Full-Circle Approach to Service: 2023 Pro Bono Annual Review" here.

