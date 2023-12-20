Judge Michael Ricciuti, who presides over the Massachusetts state asbestos litigation docket, has been appointed to a new role as Chief Justice of Massachusetts Superior Court, effective December 22, 2023. The appointment is expected to result in the end of his tenure overseeing the state asbestos litigation.

Judge Ricciuti was appointed by Governor Charlie Baker to the Superior Court in 2017. He has served in five counties and serves six-month rotations in the Business Litigation Session, in addition to his role overseeing the Massachusetts Asbestos Litigation docket. His current committee participation includes serving on the Superior Court Judicial Education Committee and the Supreme Judicial Court Advisory Committee on Massachusetts Evidence Law. He also serves as a judicial mentor.

During his tenure overseeing the state asbestos litigation docket, Judge Ricciuti implemented many notable changes. These changes included the manner in which cases were set for trial, departing from the pre-determined "trial lists" that grouped a dozen or more cases for trial on the same days each year. Judge Ricciuti also significantly increased scrutiny of expert witnesses, conducting Daubert hearings on several occasions.

It is unclear which current Massachusetts Superior Court judge will assume responsibility for the state asbestos litigation docket.

