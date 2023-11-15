A lawsuit says that as Judge Celebrezze's career unraveled, she orchestrated the destruction of her judicial assistant's career to cover up an exposé of the judge's alleged affair with a court-appointed receiver.

Cleveland, OH – Cuyahoga County Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze engaged in unlawful retaliation, witness intimidation, and records tampering, among other civil-rights violations, against her long-time judicial assistant Georgeanna "Georgia" Semary to silence Semary and other potential witnesses about conflicts of interest from the judge's alleged extramarital affair, according to a civil lawsuit filed today.

