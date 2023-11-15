United States:
Suit: Cuyahoga Domestic Relations Chief Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze Retaliated Against Judicial Assistant Who "Knew Too Much"
15 November 2023
The Chandra Law Firm
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A lawsuit says that as Judge Celebrezze's career unraveled,
she orchestrated the destruction of her judicial assistant's
career to cover up an exposé of the judge's alleged
affair with a court-appointed receiver.
Cleveland, OH – Cuyahoga County Judge Leslie Ann
Celebrezze engaged in unlawful retaliation, witness intimidation,
and records tampering, among other civil-rights violations, against
her long-time judicial assistant Georgeanna "Georgia"
Semary to silence Semary and other potential witnesses about
conflicts of interest from the judge's alleged extramarital
affair, according to a civil lawsuit filed today.
To view the article in full
click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States
What Is A Minor Impact Soft Tissue (MIST) Case?
KI Legal
If you have been involved in a car accident and have suffered an injury, such as whiplash, a sprain, a bruise/contusion, or other injury, you may be eligible to make a claim for compensation.
Little Bo Peep's Fiery Sheep
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
For Halloween, rather than discuss any of the various litigation over candy (e.g., the litigation over Skittles or "slack fill" in packages), we are going to travel back to 1984 to look at what a mishap...