Taft Columbus partner Dave Thomas hosted his second episode of the "Trial Tested" podcast for The American College of Trial Lawyers, released on Oct. 26. In this episode, Thomas was joined by Judge Jeremy Fogel, a recipient of the Samuel E. Gates Litigation Award. The two discussed effective advocacy, emphasizing empathy and mindfulness in the courtroom.

To listen to the full episode, visit here.

Thomas is a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers and is listed in Chambers USA as a leading lawyer in white-collar crime and government investigations. As a partner in Taft's Compliance, Investigations, and White Collar Defense practice group, he advises and represents companies, executives, public officials, health care providers, and other professionals subject to state and federal investigations and prosecutions.

