A hip-hop artist has blamed his trial loss on AI used in the closing. After asking for a new trial, will there be a claim for malpractice? But will that succeed? It is hard to tell from this article, but a trial lawyer's closing should be treated with considerable deference. Was the closing a wholesale copy of some AI-generated material, or was it evaluated and used only to the extent judged helpful by the trial lawyer? The cause of this loss may be tough to pin on AI, but we may see more cases where unsuccessful litigants blame AI for a loss at trial.
Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the hip-hop group Fugees, has said he is entitled to a new trial partly because his former lawyer used an experimental artificial intelligence program to draft an inadequate closing argument.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.