United States:
Court Upholds Refusal To Impose Constructive Trust In Appeals Case
18 October 2023
Littler Mendelson
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Rhonda Levy and Barry Kuretzky discuss a complex Ontario Court
of Appeal case that delved into a company attempting to recover
stolen funds from an employee's spouse.
Human Resources Director Canada
View (Subscription
required.)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States
Five Ways To Improve Commercial Arbitration Clauses
Selendy Gay Elsberg
Consumer arbitration has been in the news lately, with Elon Musk under congressional scrutiny for Tesla Inc.'s use of arbitration clauses and Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. facing a class action ...
Can You Legally Record A Conversation In New Jersey?
Romano Law
New Jersey law regarding recording conversations is complex. While you may be able to legally record a conversation in New Jersey for civil purposes, the rules for law enforcement are much stricter.
Basic Courtroom Etiquette (Podcast)
Holland & Knight
In this episode of his "The Trial Lawyer's Handbook" podcast series, litigation attorney Dan Small covers 20 basic rules of courtroom etiquette.