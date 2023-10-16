Editors' Welcome
As we head into fall, we are pleased to share this issue of the National Trial Newsletter, which showcases the many significant victories that members of the firm's National Trial Practice have secured since spring – exemplifying Lewis Brisbois' unrivaled ability to secure favorable verdicts for our clients. Although the seasons may change, our position as one of the premier trial practices in the country remains constant. The diverse composition of our trial team – which includes more than two dozen women attorneys and 48 ABOTA members – as well as the depth and breadth of the industries and practice areas that we cover, allow us to continue to achieve the important objectives of our clients across the country.
Continue reading to learn about the "no liability" verdict that Cincinnati and Lexington Managing Partner Judd Uhl and Providence Partner Todd Romano obtained on behalf of a carrier in a challenging high-exposure matter, the third "no-cause" verdict that New Jersey Managing Partner Colin Hackett and Partner Afsha Noran secured in the last six months, as well as a verdict that Los Angeles Partner Craig Holden and San Diego Partner Gary Brucker obtained in a multimillion-dollar slaughterhouse fraud matter. This issue also includes exciting accolades that our attorneys have received, and shines a spotlight on two of our exceptional trial team members: Afsha Noran and Colin Hackett.
Download >> National Trial Newsletter - October 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.