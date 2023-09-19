ARTICLE

United States: US Commercial Disputes That Go All The Way To Trial (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The overwhelming majority of civil lawsuits in America, including high-stakes business disputes, settle. Steven Molo and Sara Margolis of MoloLamken LLP discuss what causes a dispute to go all the way to trial and how to ensure success in such cases through the use of specialists.

Originally published by Chambers and Partners – Chambers Expert Focus Podcasts, August 15, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.