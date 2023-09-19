The overwhelming majority of civil lawsuits in America, including high-stakes business disputes, settle. Steven Molo and Sara Margolis of MoloLamken LLP discuss what causes a dispute to go all the way to trial and how to ensure success in such cases through the use of specialists.
Originally published by Chambers and Partners – Chambers Expert Focus Podcasts, August 15, 2023.
