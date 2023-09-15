A Confession of Judgment is a legal document used to ensure full payment of a pre-agreed settlement amount. It is often used in cases where one party has concerns about the other party's ability to provide the full payment, particularly when the settlement amount is broken into multiple smaller payments to be paid over an extended period. In New York, as in many other states, there are specific procedures for obtaining a Confessions of Judgment.

When one party executes a Confession of Judgment, they are signing an acceptance of a legal obligation, admitting that they are responsible for paying the agreed-upon amount. This signed document can be used to obtain unpaid settlements, without the time and expense of litigation. Once executed, the Confession of Judgment is usually held in escrow by the holder of the judgment or creditor's attorney, who can file it with the county clerk if the debtor fails to make the agreed-upon payments. This allows the creditor to bypass the need to file a lawsuit for breach of the settlement agreement and proceed directly to entering a judgment.

In New York, the creditor must file a proposed judgment for the clerk to sign, an affidavit confirming the facts supporting the judgment, and a bill of costs. The clerk may also deduct any amounts already paid from the judgment if the debtor has partially complied. Additionally, the clerk may ask for additional information, such as written agreements that authorize the enforcement of the judgment in case of a breach.

A Confession of Judgment is often used as part of a settlement agreement to secure payment over a long period of time. For example, if the debtor owes the creditor $10,000 and does not pay, the parties can sign a settlement agreement that includes a payment plan for the amount owed, and the debtor can sign a Confession of Judgment in the amount of $10,000. If the debtor breaches the settlement and refuses to pay the $10,000, the creditor can enforce the entire judgment, acting as a great deterrent against non-payment.

There are limitations to the use of a Confessions of Judgment. To be enforceable, a Confession of Judgment must be filed within three years of it being signed. Since August 30, 2019, a Confessions of Judgment executed by non-New York residents is unenforceable, but government agencies are exempt from this rule and may file a Confession of Judgment against any individual or entity in any county of New York. A Confession of Judgment must also state the county in New York where the debtor resided when it was executed. The creditor may only file the Confession of Judgment in that county or, if the debtor moved to a different county after execution, the county where the debtor resided at the time of filing.

In some cases, the debtor may seek to vacate a Confession of Judgment to avoid post-filing consequences. Debtors may argue that a "triggering event," such as defaulting on payment, did not occur, or that the Confession of Judgment should be vacated on grounds of untimeliness if the creditor does not file the Confession of Judgment within three years of the debtor's execution. However, the streamlined process for enforcing a Confession of Judgment means that the debtor may not allege fraud, duress, or overreaching to vacate it. These defenses must be asserted in a separate legal action.

In summary, a Confession of Judgment is a useful legal document for securing payment of a settlement agreement. However, there are limitations to its use, and proper drafting is essential to avoid challenges in collecting on the Confession of Judgment. Consult with an experienced attorney to help guide you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.