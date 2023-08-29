ARTICLE

United States: Getting To The Courtroom: Gaining Trial Experience As A Junior Associate Podcast Series - Connor Mcgregor (Podcast)

The "Getting to the Courtroom: Gaining Trial Experience as a Junior Associate Podcast" dives into the inspiring stories of Finnegan's junior attorneys who have gained trial experience early in their career. Join us as we explore their triumphs, trials and tribulations, and how they build the confidence, resilience and experience to become the next generation of trial attorneys. In this episode Connor McGregor highlights the importance of having mentors and nurturing relationships.

