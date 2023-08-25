The "Getting to the Courtroom: Gaining Trial Experience as a Junior Associate Podcast" dives into the inspiring stories of Finnegan's junior attorneys who have gained trial experience early in their career. Join us as we explore their triumphs, trials and tribulations, and how they build the confidence, resilience and experience to become the next generation of trial attorneys. In this episode, Jency Mathew describes her experience and explains how it has shaped her career.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

