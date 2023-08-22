In Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co., the U.S. Supreme Court held that registering to do business in a state can result in a company being brought into court there on all claims, even ones that have nothing to do with that state or its residents.
For the second time in five years a split panel of the Georgia Court of Appeals decided that a post-employment restrictive covenant without any geographic limitations is unenforceable except in limited circumstances.
In his recent article for Pratt's Journal of Bankruptcy Law titled "Purdue Pharma Ruling by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit: Not the Last Word," Schulte Roth & Zabel of counsel Michael L. Cook discusses...
