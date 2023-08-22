ARTICLE

JMBM Wins Second ADA Lawsuit For Zarco Hotels, Bringing Total Defense Awards To $113K Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP Recently, JMBM reported that it successfully defended a website accessibility lawsuit on behalf of its client Zarco Hotels, against serial plaintiff Traci Morgan.

A Company May Be Sued In A State Merely By Registering To Do Business There Cowan Liebowitz & Latman PC In Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co., the U.S. Supreme Court held that registering to do business in a state can result in a company being brought into court there on all claims, even ones that have nothing to do with that state or its residents.

Caveat Employer: A Word Of Caution When Drafting Non-Disparagement Provisions Mintz The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals' opinion in Wright v. Eugene & Agnes E. Meyer Foundation raises some concerns with otherwise limited non-disparagement provisions, which we discuss below.

A Ripple Of Doubt Holland & Knight In an Aug. 9, 2023, letter to Judge Analisa Torres, the SEC alerted the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) – and the crypto industry...

Georgia Court Of Appeals Holds That Non-Solicitation-of-Employees Restrictive Covenants Must Have Express Geographic Limitations Stites & Harbison PLLC For the second time in five years a split panel of the Georgia Court of Appeals decided that a post-employment restrictive covenant without any geographic limitations is unenforceable except in limited circumstances.