Butler Snow attorney D. Todd Smith was recently a guest on the Legal Marketing 2.0 Podcast. Read more about the podcast below.

In this episode of the Legal Marketing 2.0 Podcast, Guy is joined by Todd Smith and Jody Sanders. Jody and Todd both practice civil appellate law. Traditionally, that involves writing appellate briefs and presenting oral arguments to appellate courts, but they both do a lot of work in trial courts as well. Their trial court work involves legal strategy, potentially dispositive motions, jury charges, and other activities necessary to preserve error and prepare cases for appeal.

Click here to listen to the podcast.

