United States:
Jeremy Cohen And Connor Bateman Write In The New York Law Journal On Mallory V. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. Ruling
15 August 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Seyfarth's Jeremy Cohen and Connor Bateman co-authored an
article, "'Mallory' - Another Jurisdiction Sea Change
or Much Ado About Nothing?," in The New York Law
Journal on August 14. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed the
impact of the Supreme Court's ruling in Mallory v. Norfolk
Southern Railway Co. regarding jurisdiction. You can read the
full article here.
