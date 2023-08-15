Seyfarth's Jeremy Cohen and Connor Bateman co-authored an article, "'Mallory' - Another Jurisdiction Sea Change or Much Ado About Nothing?," in The New York Law Journal on August 14. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling in Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. regarding jurisdiction. You can read the full article here.

