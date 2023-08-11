In This Podcast Episode

In the Public Interest is excited to continue our miniseries examining landmark decisions recently issued by the United States Supreme Court. The fourth episode examines the Court's decision in Groff v. DeJoy, a case centered around a postal worker who sought a religious accommodation from his employer to not work on Sundays in observance of the Sabbath.

In the episode, co-host Felicia Ellsworth is joined by WilmerHale Partner Matthew Martens, who focuses his practice on high-stakes criminal and civil investigations, securities litigation and appellate matters. Ellsworth and Martens provide an overview of the legal issues raised by the facts of the case and highlight the parties' different positions. Martens talks about his role on a team of WilmerHale lawyers who filed an amicus brief on behalf of the American Hindu Coalition. They also discuss the implications of the Court's decision in Groff on employers' requirement to accommodate individual employees' religious exercise.

