Jim Bergenn was a guest on WTIC 1080's Brian and Company where he discussed a judge's findings that forensic scientist Henry Lee was liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case. Jim explained the significance of the Federal Court ruling against Henry Lee and in favor of two teens convicted based upon Lee's findings, and then exonerated after 30 years of incarceration. Listen to the full interview.

Originally published July 25, 2023.

