Bob Litt spoke to the New York Times about special counsel Jack Smith's strategy for structuring the Trump election indictment, giving him multiple paths in obtaining and upholding a guilty verdict.

The inclusion of the charge involving a conspiracy to disenfranchise voters was a surprising development in Smith's strategy. Unlike the other charges, it had not been a major part of the public discussion of the investigation, and was not among the charges recommended by the House Jan. 6 committee.

"It was a good move to charge that statute, partly because that is really what this case really is about – depriving the people of the right to choose their president," Bob said.

