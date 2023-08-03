Bob Litt spoke to ITV News about the new charges added to the classified documents case against former President Trump.

According to Bob, "there's no doubt" that Trump's legal battles would go away if he wins the upcoming presidential election.

"He's made that very clear," Bob added. "Even if the case is tried before the election, there will be appeals that are still pending, and there's no doubt that if Trump wins, he will take office on January 20, and one of his first steps will be to order that the case will be dismissed against him."

Watch the full interview.

