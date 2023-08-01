In a decision and order, dated July 12, 2023, Judge Lucy Billings of the Supreme Court of the State of New York denied defendant hedge fund's motion for summary judgment dismissing claims brought by the client for unpaid bonuses. The decision is Robinson v. Synergy Alt. Cap., LLC, No. 652043/2020 (Sup. Ct. N.Y. Cnty.) (NYSCEF No. 106). The client alleged that he was entitled to a bonus of $250,000 in connection with his capital raise of $15,000,000 for the hedge fund. The Court held that the client stated a claim for breach of oral agreement, quantum meruit, unjust enrichment and for violation of New York's Labor Law, which provides for the individual liability, liquidated damages in the amount of 100% of the underlying claim and the recovery of attorneys' fees.

