I recently had the privilege of participating as a guest on The Eminent Domain Podcast to talk about trying an eminent domain case to a jury and my thought process around voir dire, opening statements and presentation of appraisal evidence. The Eminent Domain Podcast is a podcast about eminent domain and condemnation law hosted by Clint Schumacher and Dawson & Sodd, LLP.

