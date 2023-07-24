Chief State's Attorney Patrick J. Griffin, in collaboration with the Herbert & Nell Singer Foundation and the Center for Justice Innovation, today announced the release of the Moving Justice Forward report, a first-of-its-kind implementation blueprint for the State of Connecticut's prosecutors that will help enhance efficiency and fairness within Connecticut's criminal justice system.

Funded with private support from the Herbert & Nell Singer Foundation, the Moving Justice Forward project conducted an 11-month comprehensive analysis of the current state of prosecutorial policies and practices in four of the state's 13 judicial districts - Hartford, New Britain, New London and Danbury. The project examined such topics as case initiation, charging, plea-bargaining, sentencing, bail, prosecutor caseloads, training and development and communications with law enforcement and the community.

Shipman partner and former Connecticut Supreme Court Justice, The Honorable Joette Katz, served as a member of the Moving Justice Forward Advisory Board, a panel, made up of esteemed criminal justice stakeholders, decision-makers and partners from the court system, both in prosecution and defense, law enforcement and those impacted by crime, for their strategic advice.

"On behalf of the Criminal Justice Commission, I would like to thank everyone who has put so much time and effort into developing this important initiative," Senior Associate Justice Andrew J. McDonald, who also serves as chairperson of the Criminal Justice Commission, said. "I applaud the efforts Chief State's Attorney Griffin and his team have already made toward meeting the goals of the blueprint, particularly the creation of the Connecticut Prosecution Standards. Developing a standard-setting agenda has been a Commission priority for the Division since I assumed the role of chairperson in 2017. Release of the new standards comes at a particularly vital time as the Commission works with the Division to fill an unusually high number of vacancies resulting from a recent wave of retirements of veteran and experienced prosecutors. This new generation of lawyers will now have this important resource available to guide them as they begin their service to the State of Connecticut in the criminal justice system. The Commission looks forward to the Division's continued efforts toward implementation of the blueprint's goals."

The Division also acknowledged special thanks to the Moving Justice Forward Advisory Board, which included the following individuals:

Julian Adler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer for the Center for Justice Innovation

Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Carl R. Ajello III

Maura Crossin, victim's rights advocate

Attorney Audrey A. Felsen, private defense lawyer

Assistant State's Attorney Joy Gary

Former Chief State's Attorney Kevin T. Kane

The Honorable Joette Katz, Connecticut Supreme Court (retired)

Ansonia/Milford State's Attorney Margaret E. Kelley

Deputy Chief State's Attorney Kevin D. Lawlor

Luis Mattei Jr. justice-impacted individual

Scott Murphy, Criminal Justice Commission member

New London State's Attorney Paul J. Narducci

William A. Petit Jr., former state representative

Waterbury State's Attorney Maureen T. Platt

West Hartford Police Chief Vernon L. Riddick Jr.

Deputy Chief State's Attorney John J. Russotto

Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Amy Sedensky

Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw

Senior Assistant State's Attorney Melissa L. Streeto, President of the Connecticut Association of Prosecutors

"It was an honor to be a part of this collaborative effort that reflects contributions from a diverse pool of contributors and will expand opportunities to divert cases safely out of the criminal justice system, increase staff diversity and training in the states' attorneys' offices throughout the state, and improve public confidence in the criminal justice system," said Katz of her work on the Advisory Panel.

To view Moving Justice Forward: A Blueprint for the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice and the Connecticut Prosecution Standards, go to https://portal.ct.gov/DCJ and scroll to "For the Record." To learn more about the Center for Justice Innovation, visit https://www.innovatingjustice.org/publications/moving-justice-forward.

