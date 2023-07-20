Featured in Realscreen, RPJ Partner Nicole Page and Senior Associate Daniel Ain cover the recent Supreme Court Case, Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. v. Goldsmith, which is sure to have huge effects on fair use doctrine. Nicole and Dan explain potential new copyright infringement claims that may arise when using unlicensed material and how this may impact non-fiction producers. An important read for documentarians and all those creating art and media following this seismic decision.

You can read the full article on Realscreen's website or view the PDF at the link below:

Realscreen » Viewpoint_ Andy Warhol, Prince and fair use - what doc-makers need to know

