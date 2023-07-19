Litigation Technology Project Manager Dawn Poulson will be on eDiscovery Leaders Live, a podcast with George Socha, sponsored by Reveal and hosted by ACEDS on July 21, 2023. Dawn will be discussing how working collaboratively during the discovery phase may avoid potential disputes.

eDiscovery Leaders Live airs every Friday at 11am. George Socha, eDiscovery expert and thought leader, sits down for a chat with a leader in eDiscovery or related areas. These sessions are hosted by ACEDS, the world's leading educational organization specializing in training and certification in e-discovery, information governance, and related legal disciplines. Sessions are broadcast live through ACEDS LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook channels. You can attend the sessions live, joining in with your thoughts and questions. You also can go the same locations to view recordings of the sessions:

Dawn supports the litigation department by managing complex litigation eDiscovery projects. Dawn works collaboratively with attorneys and clients on all phases of the discovery process, project planning, budgeting and eDiscovery technology. She is engaged in the collection and preservation of electronic data. She assists with Early Case Assessment strategies to streamline document review in a more efficient manner. She is also responsible for the training of attorneys and paralegals in eDiscovery software and the development of best practices. Dawn also supports the Information Privacy and Security Group. She engages with outside experts when addressing cybersecurity incidents and breaches, forensically gathers data pertinent to incidents and breaches, and addresses other technology measures necessary to mitigate and remediate the causes of breach. Dawn likewise is an integral member of our risk assessment teams, possessing particular expertise with technological controls necessary to comply with the variety of applicable laws, regulations, and industry standards.