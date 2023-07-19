Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.

Intellectual property litigator Fabio Marino of Womble Bond Dickinson, discusses Twitter's threats to sue Meta Platforms over its Threads app. Jennifer Rie, Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Litigation Analyst discusses Microsoft winning a court fight with US regulators and being cleared to buy Activision. June Grasso hosts.

self

Originally published by Bloomberg.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.