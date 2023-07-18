Mathew Ross (Partner-White Plains) and Patrick Lawless (Partner-New York) obtained an excellent unanimous decision from the Appellate Division, Second Department on a difficult construction case. Mat tried the case for a large city and its School Construction Authority in the latter part of 2019 and obtained a unanimous jury defense verdict after the plaintiff turned down a sizeable offer to settle the case while the jury was deliberating. The plaintiff appealed the final judgment, which included the earlier denial of his summary judgment motions and motion to reargue that we successfully opposed, as well as the jury verdict. Pat handled the appeal with Mat and argued the appeal. This great teamwork sets forth good case law on the industrial code sections that were identified and upholds the jury's verdict against a well-known plaintiff's firm.

