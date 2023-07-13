Michael Lowry (Partner-Las Vegas) and Jonathan Pattillo (Associate-Las Vegas) obtained summary judgment in the Eighth Judicial District Court, Las Vegas, for Wilson Elser's client, a unit owners association for a residential building near the Las Vegas Strip. The plaintiff alleges he sustained injuries after exposure to mold in the building. However, the plaintiff never responded to requests for admission regarding key elements of his claim. As a result, the requests were deemed admitted. The court agreed with Michael and Jonathan's assertion that the plaintiff's responses were inadequate and failed to address the substance of the requests and that summary judgment was proper.

