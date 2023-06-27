ARTICLE

United States: One Year After Landmark Ruling, The Next Battle Over Guns Sits Before Supreme Court

James Sigel's amicus brief was quoted in reporting by Courthouse News Service on the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's second amendment ruling in United States v. Rahimi.

"While it protects 'the right of law-abiding, responsible citizens to use arms' for self-defense,' it does not disable states from enacting a variety of critical gun regulations that have existed for decades—including restrictions on gun possession by dangerous individuals," James wrote in his amicus brief for Governor Gavin Newsom in support of the petitioner.

