In an Order yesterday, Judge Figueredo sanctioned a defendant for failing to show up for his deposition and thereby causing two lawyers for the plaintiff to waste two hours of their time, until they learned he was not coming. The sanction amount is notable for approving the hourly rate of $1,285.50 for a commercial litigation partner at a large law firm (Proskauer Rose) and also for approving an $800 rate for an associate (reduced from the requested $1,102.50).

Two hours of their time, plus the court reporter feeds, totaled $5,850.

