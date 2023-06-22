Brandon Van Grack spoke with Intelligencer about the timing of and what to expect in the trial of former President Trump in the classified documents case.

"The Department of Justice is capable of bringing this case by the end of the year, even though there are numerous motions the defense counsel is anticipated to bring, and additional procedures to go through with respect to the classified documents," said Brandon. "This is not the type of case where there are millions of documents to review. There certainly is some paper, but there aren't terabytes of emails and text messages that are going to be at issue. And if you think about the core issue in the case, there's a simplicity to it. There are 31 documents. It's a narrow window of time. They were not turned over in the way that they should have been. And there were efforts to obstruct the ability of the government to get them."

Originally published by Intelligencer

