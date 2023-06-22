Brandon Van Grack spoke to The Hill about how the Justice Department will approach the complex legal case against former President Donald Trump and potential delays because of the sensitive documents at hand.

"There are delays anytime you're talking about classified information, if nothing else, because there's literally this additional process and litigation. But depending on the facts, it doesn't have to be. I have done [Classified Information Procedures Act] litigation on retention cases that have not materially delayed proceedings," Brandon said.

Originally published by The Hill

