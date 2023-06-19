While no industry has escaped the disastrous trend toward shock verdicts, transportation companies have been especially hard hit by these excessive awards. A shock verdict is disproportionate to the injuries or evidence presented at trial, and it may be the result of a jury prejudiced against the defendant or swayed by emotionally draining evidence.

On this episode of the Litigation Download Podcast, host Stratton Horres talks with Wilson Elser Transportation Practice co-chair Sean McDonough about his experience with a shock verdict for his trucking client years ago, and how the Reptile Theory was a dominant theme in the plaintiff counsel's strategy. Stratton and Sean will discuss lessons learned and practical strategies defense counsel can use to prevent or minimize shock verdicts.

