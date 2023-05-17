David Cross spoke to AP News about the latest hearing in the long-running lawsuit challenging the Dominion Voting Systems election equipment that has been used throughout Georgia since 2020.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg held a hearing on motions filed by election officials asking the judge to rule in their favor based on the facts presented without going to trial, and lawyers for the activists argued there are disagreements on the facts in the case and that the merits of the arguments need to be fully explored at trial.

Experts testifying for the activists have said that the system has security vulnerabilities that could be exploited by bad actors and that election officials have done nothing to address them. According to David, a lawyer for some of the individual voters, the fact that a computer forensics team hired by Trump allies accessed voting equipment in rural Coffee County in January 2021 and made copies of data and software "drives a stake through the heart of the only defense they have on the merits of the case.

He added that the software and data were uploaded to a server and accessed by an unknown number of people, meaning bad actors can use it to plan attacks on Georgia's voting system.

