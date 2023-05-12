William Cook (Partner-Detroit, MI) and Matthew High (Associate-Detroit, MI) won a dispositive motion in Oakland County Circuit Court on behalf of an urgent care client. The plaintiff went to the urgent care for treatment, and tripped on an expansion joint on the sidewalk as she was leaving the facility and injured herself. The plaintiff sued our client and the property owner (represented by another firm). The defendants presented a united front at the summary disposition stage, and Bill and Matt took the primary lead on drafting the brief, which argued that the expansion joint was open and obvious, negating any liability for our client and the property owner. The judge thoroughly reviewed the briefs, heard oral arguments and granted our dispositive motion.

