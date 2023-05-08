Washington, D.C. (April 25, 2023) - On Monday, April 24, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear appeals by several major energy companies that sought to remove lawsuits filed by state and local governments from state court into federal court. The Court's certiorari denials reject companies' appeals in five separate cases, which involved claims brought by municipalities in Colorado, Maryland, California, Hawaii, and Rhode Island. Each municipality claims that it has been harmed by the effects of climate change, allegedly attributed to the companies' carbon emissions.

The Court's denials effectively allow the lawsuits to continue in state court, often seen as favorable for plaintiffs due to a greater potential for jury trials and associated damages awards than might be available in federal court. Following a 2021 Supreme Court ruling in a related case that granted the companies an additional chance to argue that their cases should be heard in federal court, the lower federal appeals courts in each of the five cases concluded that the companies had not established sufficient grounds to establish proper venue and jurisdiction in federal court. The Supreme Court's April 24 denial leaves those decisions unaltered, allowing the lawsuits to continue in state court for further consideration.

The extent to which these denials will impact future climate-related litigation against energy companies remains unclear. However, the decision demonstrates that state courts may increasingly be seen as a viable option for plaintiffs seeking to hold energy companies – or potentially others – liable for the effects of climate change.

