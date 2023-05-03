For the twelfth consecutive year, Mintz organized a pro bono clinic bringing together in-house counsel and nonprofit organizations after being selected to co-host the annual Association of Corporate Council Northeast Chapter (ACC-NE) event. Corporate Pro Bono (a project of the Pro Bono Institute) and Lawyers Clearinghouse also partnered on Clinic in a Box®, held in Mintz's Boston office on March 24.

Mintz Member and Chair of the Pro Bono Committee Susan Finegan leads the annual event and commented "I know the nonprofits are very excited to be here and to learn from our in-house counsel attorneys. And our in-house counsel attorneys are really excited to be here to provide a couple of hours' worth of really critical pro bono service to our nonprofit partners."

Following a training session on privacy, data security, and social media policies led by Mintz Member Geri L. Haight and Associate Christopher J. Buontempo, more than 35 in-house counsel teamed up in small groups to advise Boston-area nonprofits. They provided guidance on these and a broad range of other legal issues to 14 organizations.

